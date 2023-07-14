Redmi is gearing up for the launch of its next affordable smartphone- the Redmi 12. The smartphone launch is scheduled on August 1 in the Indian markets. Redmi officially teased the Redmi 12 smartphone with a new Moonstone Silver color option which is coming to India as well. This new stunning colorway offers unique and glorious color-changing finishes that change between Pink, Silver, and blue.

Presenting the mesmerizing 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐫 of #Redmi12.



A stunning colourway that's unique and glorious with Crystal Glass Design.



Comment with a 🤍 if you can't wait to get your hands on this!



Launching on 1st August.

Get notified: https://t.co/Nma0jKEHNM pic.twitter.com/MfWdOKeVsj — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 13, 2023

Redmi is offering a crystal glass back design on the Redmi 12 which is quite surprising, the brand offering glass back at this price point. Design apart, there are a number of similarities between the Redmi 12 and Redmi 10 smartphones launched back in 2021. Redmi shared a teaser video of the Redmi 12 smartphone and yes, your guess is right, it’s all about its design and new colorway. The firm did not even tease a single specification of the smartphone in the teaser video.

The #RedmiNumberSeries has always had gorgeous designs, and our latest #Redmi12 with Crystal Glass Design just elevates the standards.



Watch below and witness the design evolution!#Redmi12 launching on 1st August.

Get notified: https://t.co/Nma0jKE9Ye pic.twitter.com/NVL1rrZtPW — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 13, 2023

Speaking about its hardware, the Redmi 12 smartphone boasts a MediaTek Dimensity G88 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13 based on MIUI 14 custom skin on top. For optics, the device features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor paired with 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s an 8MP selfie snapper at the front of course for selfies and video chats.

Redmi 12 sports a 6.79-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 550 nits peak brightness. The device houses a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging support. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53 water, and dust resistance rating, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.