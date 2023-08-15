Redmi K60 Ultra has officially launched in China market. The K60 Ultra is the fourth member of the Redmi K60 series. The K60 series comprised of Redmi K60, Redmi K60E, and Redmi K60 Pro. The K60 Ultra is Redmi’s first smartphone to feature a whopping 24GB of RAM.

Redmi K60 Ultra offers in five variant options- the base 12GB + 256GB starts at ¥2,599 (~$360) while the high-end 24GB + 1TB variant retails at ¥3,599 (~$495). It comes in Black, Green, and White color options. Open sales will commence on August 16 in China while the high-end 24GB variant will go for sale from August 22.

Redmi K60 Ultra has a 6.67-inch 1.5k OLED display with a maximum 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Redmi K60 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 plus chipset coupled with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. It boots Android 13 based on MIUI 14 out of the box.

For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor paired with 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 20MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with whooping 120W fast charging support.

The Rest of the highlights of the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone includes dual-stereo speakers, an IR blaster, an In-display fingerprint sensor, an X-axis vibration motor, and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.