Redmi is gearing up for the launch of a new variant in the Note 12 family- the Redmi Note 12R. The firm already announced the Note 12R Pro variant in China back in April now Redmi is planning to bring the vanilla variant into the market- the Note 12R. Recently, the Note 12R smartphone was spotted on the Chinese Telecom website and the listing reveals key specifications and renders of the upcoming Note 12R smartphone. Moreover, the listings reveal that the Redmi Note 12R launch is set on June 30 in China. Have a look at the details of what we know so far.

The leaked renders of the Redmi Nnote 12R look pretty similar to the Note 12 (Pro+ review) series family. There are no major upgrades in the design for the Note 12R. It has a center-positioned punch-hole cutout front-facing camera and at the back, there’s a dual rear camera setup. Renders suggest the smartphone comes in a Blue color option.

Speaking about specifications, the Redmi Note 12R will feature a 6.79-inch FHD+ flat display. The display type and refresh rate are still unknown at the time. According to the listings, the Redmi Note 12R will be powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The earlier launched 12R Pro variant has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. In terms of performance, the vanilla Note 12R model has an edge over the Pro variant.

It packs a massive 5,000mAH battery, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage which is further expandable via Micro-SD card. The device will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP secondary lens. The fast charging and front camera details haven’t been revealed yet. It will run on Android 13 based on MIUI 14 out of the box.

Leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 12R kicks off at RMB 1,110 (Roughly ~Rs 12,600) for the base 4/128GB variant.

