Redmi unveils its first smartphone with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset

Recently, Qualcomm unveiled its new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset for mid-range smartphones is now officially available in China. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12R is the first device to debut with Qualcomm’s latest mid-range chip. The Note 12R now goes official in the Chinese markets and there are no words yet on the international availability. The Note 12R has most of the same specs as the Redmi 12 which was launched recently in China.

Redmi Note 12R arrives in four variant options- the base variant starts at CNY 999 (~$140) for a 4/128GB variant and goes up to an 8/256GB variant which is priced at CNY1,799 (~248). The smartphone comes in Time Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky Fantasy color options and is now available in China via Xiaomi China’s official website.

Under the hood, the Note 12R is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with Adreno GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card. It runs on Android 13 based on MIUI 14 out of the box.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. You’ll get a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary lens coupled with a 2MP depth unit. There is a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. Moreover, the Note 12R flaunts a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate support.