With Google I/O 2023 only a couple of weeks away, it’s no surprise we’re starting to see more details about what devices may make their debut at the conference. The latest leak comes from WinFuture and reveals three colors the Pixel 7a will be offered in, as well as the matching cases. As seen in the renders, Google will offer the Pixel 7a in three pastel colors this year, including Carbon Grey, Cotton White, and Arctic Blue.

Further inspection of the renders reveals antenna lines on the sides, meaning it’s likely that the Pixel 7a will feature a metal frame. The back also appears to be glass or perhaps plastic, which would align with the rumors that Google could be adding wireless charging to its midrange lineup this year.

From looking at the renders, it’s clear there won’t be much of a change in the design with the Pixel 7a. It still sports a center cut-out for the front-facing camera, and there is only a minor tweak to the camera visor on the rear of the device. Recent leaks point to this being a dual camera setup on the back of the Pixel 7a, with it being a pair of 12MP sensors or possibly a 64MP sensor in the mix. The front-facing camera is supposedly a 10.8MP sensor.

The display is rumored to be a full HD 6.1-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, while on the inside, the Pixel 7A will be powered by a Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM. When it comes to storage options, users will have a choice between either 128GB of 256GB space. Additionally, with it being a Pixel device, it’s only natural that it will run the latest version of Google’s OS out of the box, Android 13.

It is expected that Google will show off the Pixel 7a on May 10 at its annual developer conference Google I/O 2023. Along with the reveal, it has been rumored that we’ll see the Pixel 7a price increase to $499. This would be a price jump of $50 over the previous model, the Pixel 6a.

All of this is purely speculation and the details could change leading up to the big event. We won’t know anything for certain until Google debuts the Pixel 7a on the stage in a couple of weeks.