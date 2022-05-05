When it comes to picking up a dash cam, there are plenty of brands to choose from, each with its own portfolio of products. One brand that seems to constantly be among the “best of” lists, though, is Nextbase.

After getting the opportunity to check out a few of its products and accessories we can see why Nextbase is among the more popular and highly reviewed companies in the space.

With nearly one half dozen models to choose from today, Nextbase has a dash cam for all budgets or driver needs. Whether it’s something simple for a first-time driver who needs some accountability or an Uber driver who needs a higher resolution image and in-car capture, there’s a product.

At the entry level you’ll find the 222 Dash Cam ($100) which has a 2.5-inch display and captures 1080p video at 30fps or 720p resolution at 60fps. It’s compatible with a polarizing lens filter accessory, too, which helps in those times when you’re driving into sun. It does have a built-in Night Vision feature.

Moving up a notch, the 322GW Dash Cam ($200) gives users a touch display, adds in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, GPS, emergency response capability, and support for accessories (more on those in a moment). Enhanced Night Vision gives drivers more peace of mind after the sun goes down.

For $300, the 522GW Dash Cam brings about 1440p resolution, a larger 3-inch touch display, built-in polarization, and Amazon Alexa baked into the device.

At the top of the line, the 622GW Dash Cam ($400) offers up 4K video recording at 30fps as well as 120fps for 1080p clips. Moreover, it includes image stabilization, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for What 3 Words. Be sure to check out our full review of the 622GW.

There are plenty of other features and functions offered in the different models so we invite you to take a look at them to determine which is right for you.

All models listed here except for the 222 Dash Cam are compatible with rear modules to enhance the experience. We were provided with samples of the following three and found each to be incredibly valuable and speak to a specific need.

Rear Window Camera : Features a 140° ultra-wide viewing angle to capture everything behind the vehicle. It plugs directly into the camera and runs directly to the rear window of your vehicle. The 6m cable is plenty long enough to tuck away in lining of your roof; the adjustable magnetic mount lets you place out of the way in any angle you need.

: Features a 140° ultra-wide viewing angle to capture everything behind the vehicle. It plugs directly into the camera and runs directly to the rear window of your vehicle. The 6m cable is plenty long enough to tuck away in lining of your roof; the adjustable magnetic mount lets you place out of the way in any angle you need. Car Rear View Camera : This telephoto lens is like having a camera that captures what your rear-view mirror sees, including the road behind you. Easily installed, it clicks directly into the side of your Dash Cam.

: This telephoto lens is like having a camera that captures what your rear-view mirror sees, including the road behind you. Easily installed, it clicks directly into the side of your Dash Cam. Cabin View Cam: If you’re an Uber Driver or need to capture what happens inside the vehicle, you’ll want this accessory. It also snaps into the Dash Cam and records directly into the unit.

Special thanks to the Nextbase team for sending over the assorted dash cameras and accessories.