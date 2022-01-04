At CES 2022, Roborock took the wraps off their latest vacuums. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is the industry’s first robot vacuum to have a multipurpose dock that empties, washes and refills itself to enable longer cleaning time.

The Roborock Dyad will help you clean wet and dry messes in one sweep with its multiple rollers and motors (a first for the market).

Also announced today is the all-new mid-range Q series. The Q series is bringing self-emptying technology to a more affordable lineup.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra was engineered for maximum convenience. Roborock has set out to reduce manual maintenance for consumers with their new Empty Wash Fill Dock. The mop is automatically scrubbed during and after cleaning sessions. While the mop is getting scrubbed, the dock will self-clean, ensuring it is always ready for when it is needed.

The Roborock will recognize and avoid objects in its path more accurately and clean around them with the new ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System.

For uninterrupted cleaning sessions, the S7 MaxV Ultra utilizes the company’s VibraRinse technology to ensure smooth transitions over various surfaces to deliver a great scrub regardless of the surface.

The S7 MaxV Ultra will be available for purchase from Amazon in the US sometime in Q2 2022. It will retail for $1399.99.

Roborock Q series

The Q series is a newly designed mid-range series of vacuums for Roborock. Combining features from the S series and auto-empty technology to bring high-end convenience to a more affordable price point.

The Roborock Q7 Max with the new Auto Empty Dock Pure will be available in Q2 2022.

Roborock Dyad

The Roborock Dyad is an all-in-one vacuum that washes and dries floors for a complete cleanup. The Dyad utilizes two motors to independently power three rollers. One motor for the front roller and two motors for the back rollers, allowing the Dyad to clean both wet and dry messes at the same time.

The rear rollers span the entire width of the head ensuring a full cleanup. This vacuum will detect tough stains and automatically increase power for easy cleaning.

The Dyad stored wet messes in its 620 ml dirty water tank while dropping fresh water on the floor to make sure the job is done right the first time.

It is also capable of self-cleaning with the push of a button and with its 5000mAh battery, it can run for up to 35 minutes and clean up to 3056 sqft. The Dyad is coming to the US in February. It will be available from Amazon for $449.99.