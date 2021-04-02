Bullitt Group on Thursday announced its latest rugged smartphone, the CAT S62 Pro. Available as an unlocked handset in the US, it features support for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon 4G networks.

The CAT S62 Pro runs Android 10 and comes with IP68 and IP69, and US military standard, Mil Spec 810H ratings which means it stands up to all sorts of environments. Indeed, it will take drops, water, vibration, humidity, and extreme temperatures in stride.

Moreover, the S62 Pro is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 and works with wet fingers and gloves; oh, it’s also fully washable with soap, too. This is the sort of phone you’d find on construction sites and in plumber or electrician’s pockets as well as in an engineer’s briefcase.

The S62 Pro is the third CAT-branded handset to house a FLIR Lepton thermal imager. This model packs the most advanced thermal sensor in a phone thus far with full-HD+ resolution. This is a high-end specification for this type of sensor. From a design stance, this is the first CAT+FLIR phone with a more and and traditional design.

The camera software includes FLIR’s most current algorithms to combine thermal and visible imaging in real time, including several options and adjustable intensity.

The new software enables analytic and reporting features typically found in higher end, dedicated thermal imaging products. Combined with the smartphone’s connectivity, it can be used to troubleshoot or share images in real time back to base for instant analysis and advice, saving crucial time on the job.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Key details include a 5.7-inch FHD+ LCD display, 12-megapixel main camera, 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4, and NFC.

According to Bullitt, the phone is promised to receive Android 11 and will have three years of security updates.

The CAT S62 Pro is available today starting today for as low as $649 through a variety of outlets, including direct to consumer at catphones.com.