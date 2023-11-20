The RYOBI 2500 PSI 1.2 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer stands as a powerful solution for efficiently cleaning a myriad of outdoor surfaces, eliminating the inconveniences associated with gas-powered alternatives. Bolstered by a brushless motor, this pressure washer not only maximizes operational efficiency but also boasts an extended lifespan, promising durability that ensures it is built to withstand the test of time. Tailored for diverse outdoor applications, ranging from patio furniture and fences to decks, siding, sidewalks, and compact driveways, this versatile tool emerges as a reliable companion for comprehensive cleaning tasks.

RYOBI 2500 PSI 1.2 GPM BRUSHLESS ELECTRIC PRESSURE WASHER MSRP: $299

One of its standout features is the inclusion of a turbo nozzle, enabling users to complete their cleaning tasks 50% faster than with a standard nozzle. The robust metal wand and quick-connect nozzle coupler facilitate a straightforward setup while providing the durability required to tackle tenacious dirt and grime. The pressure washer comes equipped with three distinct nozzles (15°, Turbo, or Soap), allowing users to customize their cleaning approach based on specific needs. Additionally, the on-board soap tank streamlines the application of detergent, enhancing the overall cleaning efficacy.

The 25-foot non-marring high-pressure hose ensures an extended reach, while the 12-inch flat-free wheels contribute to convenient transportation. After completing the cleaning chores, users can effortlessly keep all components organized with the on-board storage, eliminating the hassle of searching for individual parts. The thoughtful design of the RYOBI 2500 PSI 1.2 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer aligns with user convenience, efficiency, and durability, making it a reliable choice for outdoor cleaning tasks.

RYOBI Pressure Washer Trigger Handle MSRP: $89.97

To complement the pressure washer, the RYOBI Pressure Washer Trigger Handle Accessory Kit emerges as an all-encompassing solution for pressure washer accessories. Compatible with a wide range of pressure washer types, including gas, electric, and cordless models up to 3600 PSI, this comprehensive kit caters to various cleaning needs, from light-duty tasks to commercial applications. The kit streamlines the connection process with quick-connect adapters, allowing users to effortlessly link their garden hose to the pressure washer and the nozzles to the wand.

Featuring a durable metal wand and a range of nozzles (15°, 25°, 40°, and soap), the kit ensures versatility in cleaning different surfaces. Bid farewell to the hassle of searching for individual components; the RYOBI Pressure Washer Trigger Handle Accessory Kit consolidates all essential accessories into one convenient package, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the pressure washing experience. Whether tackling routine cleaning or more extensive projects, this accessory kit proves to be an invaluable addition to any pressure washer arsenal.

RYOBI Pressure Washer Quick Connect Kit MSRP: $39.97

For those seeking to streamline the setup process even further, the RYOBI Pressure Washer Quick-Connect Kit presents a hassle-free solution. This 7-piece kit includes all the necessary pressure washer adapters, eliminating the need to purchase each component separately. Designed with simplicity in mind, these adapters save users time and effort during the pressure washer setup. Compatible with most gas, electric, and cordless pressure washers, the kit enables swift and trouble-free assembly, allowing users to focus on their cleaning tasks without being bogged down by a complex setup.

The kit covers crucial connection points, including the garden hose to the pressure washer pump inlet, the pressure washer hose to the pump outlet, and the pressure washer hose to the trigger handle. With the addition of an extra garden hose adapter, the RYOBI Pressure Washer Quick-Connect Kit ensures a seamless setup process, enhancing user convenience and expediting the transition from preparation to cleaning. This kit is a valuable accessory for those who prioritize efficiency and a straightforward setup in their pressure washing endeavors.

All of these great new RYOBI products can be found at Home Depot exclusively. This includes the new 2500PSI Pressure Washer, Trigger Handle, and Quick Connect Kit.