Samsung aims for high end of laptop spectrum with Galaxy Chromebook

While many people assume that the Samsung Galaxy line solely consists of Android-powered phones, it also features tablets, laptops, and accessories. And as of today, it also includes a Chromebook.

Samsung on Monday introduced its Galaxy Chromebook at CES 2020, putting it firmly near the top of the laptop echelon. Offered in a Fiesta Red aluminum shell, it offers up a 13.3-inch 4K UHD AMOLED touch display. Yep, AMOLED. It’s the first of its kind in the Chromebook space.

Running the show is a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 16GB memory and up to 1TB internal storage. Other key features include a pair of USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, and support for Wi-Fi 6.

Similar to its Galaxy Note line, the Galaxy Chromebook has a built-in spot for a digital stylus/pen. It can be used for writing, drawing, marking up, and navigation.

Rounding out the hardware are a 1-megapixel front-facing webcam and an 8-megapixel camera located just above the keyboard. Flip the Galaxy Chromebook around into a tablet and it becomes a rear-facing camera.

With Chrome support, the 2-in-1 has full access to Chrome’s suite of browser extensions and apps, including Android titles in the Google Play Store.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook goes on sale later this quarter with a starting retail price of $999.99. For those who don’t want or need a flashy experience, Samsung will offer a Mercury Gray color.

