Samsung has built world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in capability. It works with Bluetooth controller, and can turn virtually any surface into a screen as large as 100 inches.

What’s special about the new model SP-LFF3CLA?

If you pre-order now, you may be in line to get the locked in special offer which includes a free case, and shipping. Yet, that’s not all, as the new model also provides instant access to leading entertainment streaming platforms. Additionally, it features Samsung Gaming Hub, enabling the user to play top games from Xbox and other streaming partners – no console required. Take your entertainment – content, shows, movies, and games to anywhere you wish as you travel.

James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America makes it clear in the press release; “People are looking for more versatile tech that fits into their daily grind, and that’s a reason that portable projector purchases are rising.”

The Freestyle Gen 2 gaming & entertainment

People are spending an average of nine hours each week gaming. Now, they can do so with The Freestyle Gen 2 in a massive manner, as it is easy to stream thousands of popular games right at the moment.

It is easy to get popular and favorite titles from a portfolio of over 3,000 games from streaming partners. Think about NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Antstream Arcade, Xbox, and more.







How to get started

Those who pre-order The Freestyle Gen 2 can start using it by simply syncing a Bluetooth controller, set The Freestyle up, and play. There’s support for apps such as Spotify, YouTube, and Twitch – these allow listening to all your favorite songs as time permits. You may also learn how to beat the challenging boss, and follow all your favorite streamers.

How to pre-order

Pre-order The Freestyle Gen 2 at $799.99 on Samsung official website. The offer is on till the end of August. Other select authorized retailers provide pre-order platforms too. Those who pre-order now can get a free, IP55-rated water and dust resistant case ($60 value) for safe storage.