In the land of Android tablets, it’s fair to say Samsung is king. It’s one of the only manufacturers still making premium tablets these days, but it also has a more budget-focused lineup of tablets in its portfolio. Today, it announced two more joining the roster which won’t break the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which much like the Galaxy S20 FE, cuts some corners to offer a tablet at a more affordable price.

As far as specs, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a large 12.4-inch 2460 x 1600 LCD display. It’s powered by an Octa-core 2.2x2GHz + 6×1.8GHz processor, which is most likely the Snapdragon 750G that was mentioned in leaks leading up to the launch.

There are two different models to choose from, one has 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, while the other features 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. However, both models will include a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 1TB, making it easy to add additional storage.

For all your video chats the Galaxy Tab S7 FE includes a 5MP front-facing camera, and an 8MP rear-facing camera, if you wanna try to take pics with this large mammoth of a slab.

Keeping that large display lit up is a 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes out of the box running Android 11. Speaking of the large display, there is an S Pen included in the box, making the Tab S7 FE perfect for jotting down notes or sketching.

There’s no word yet on U.S. availability, but the Galaxy Tab S7 FE launches in the UK on June 18, 2021, for £589 for the 4GB/64GB model or £629 for the 6GB/128GB model. You’ll be able to choose from four different colors for the metal finish, including Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Also joining the ranks is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for those of you looking for an even smaller more affordable tablet. It features an LCD display measuring 8.7-inches at 1340 x 800, making the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite easier to hold with one hand.

There’s an 8MP rear-facing camera and 2MP front-facing camera for all your photo and video calling needs.

It is powered by an Octa-core 4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz processor, which is thought to be the MediaTek MT8768. There will be two different models including one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Just like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also supports a microSD card slot for expanding the storage of the tablet. Rounding out the specs is a 5,100mAh battery and the Tab A7 Lite runs Android 11 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in Gray or Silver and it lands in the U.S. on June 10, 2021, starting at $159. It will also debut in the UK on June 18, 2021, starting at £149.