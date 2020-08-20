Samsung commits to three major Android updates for select models

Samsung this week committed to providing three major Android updates for select handset lines. As one might expect it includes major series such as the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices.

In the past Samsung had promised, and held a pretty solid track record, of delivering two major Android updates for its phones. It varied from model to model, though, and some received three.

“As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.”

Here are the models that Samsung pledges three generations of updates to:

Galaxy S series : Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and future S series devices

: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and future S series devices Galaxy Note series : Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and future Note series devices

: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and future Note series devices Galaxy Foldable devices : Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and future Z series devices

: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and future Z series devices Galaxy A series : Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select future A series devices

: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select future A series devices Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and future Tab S series devices

Worth pointing out, Samsung doesn’t make any sort of commitment in terms of timeline for updates. That said, it has been fairly good about pushing things out rather quickly.

Its latest flagship devices, the Samsung Galaxy S20, is expected to receive its Android 11 update later this year. With only four months left, and the fact that Android 11 hasn’t been officially announced, that’s pretty impressive.