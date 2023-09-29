Samsung launches dozens of mid-range and budget-range smartphones every year and the new trend with that Samsung’s midrange phones now come with the same premium Galaxy S23 series design which looks pretty awesome and premium. Samsung is planning to bring a new Galaxy A15 smartphone to its renowned A series- The Galaxy A15 which will serve as the successor to the Galaxy A14.

The reliable leakster Evan Blass revealed the renders and key specifications of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A15 budget-range smartphone. The leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy A15 will feature flat sides and a vertical camera layout with three camera sensors. Furthermore, the leaked render of the smartphone shows, it has a black color. On the right side, the phone has a power lock/unlock button which doubles as a fingerprint scanner and on top of that a volume rocker.

Moreover, the leaks also revealed the key specifications of the Galaxy A15 smartphone. The smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch display with a U-shaped notch. It is expected to have a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and a triple rear camera setup on the back. The smartphone is reportedly thinner than the predecessor measuring just 8.4mm.

Right now, we have some leaked renders and key specifications of the Galaxy A15 but in the coming weeks, we will get to know more about it.

Source