Samsung’s mid-range focused A series smartphones will soon get a new member in the family which Samsung called Galaxy A25. Back in September, the smartphone was spotted on Geekbench listing confirmed the availability of the smartphone, and now the support page for the Galaxy A25 has gone live in India. However, the TUV listing hasn’t revealed much more about the device apart from the charging capabilities.

Ahead of the official launch, renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A25 smartphone leaked online. So far, leaked renders reveal that the Galaxy A25 has a similar rear design to the rest of the A series smartphones launched in 2023. On the front, a U-shaped notch selfie camera is embedded in the center of the screen surrounded by slim bezels and a noticeable bottom chin. At the back, it features similar a vertical triple rear camera setup to Samsung’s flagship S23 series smartphones.

Speaking about specifications, the Galaxy A25 will powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset at the helm paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 13 based on OneUI out of the box. As for software updates, just like other A-series devices, the Galaxy A25 will also get four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

It will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U 120Hz display with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness support. As for lenses, Samsung will pack a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor a 2MP macro shooter, and a 13MP selfie shooter on the front.

Samsung hasn’t disclosed the official launch date. However, leaks suggest that the Galaxy A25 is likely to debut early in 2024 and will come in Black, Yellow, Light Blue, and Blue color options.