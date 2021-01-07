Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 announced with QLED display

Josiah Ward
Today, Samsung introduced their new Chromebook, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. This laptop compromises on some things for the previous iteration while cutting almost 50% off the price.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Front View

Internals

Inside, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 features either a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 or an Intel Celeron processor, with between 4 and 8 gigabytes of RAM and either 64 or 128 gigabyte storage options, both with microSD support. The laptop also boasts an all-day battery life.

Connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 utilized Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0.

In addition, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 features seamless connectivity with other Samsung devices to make calls and send messages across the ecosystem.

Display

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 downgrades from the previous generation’s 4K display to 1080p, but upgrades the actual panel from AMOLED to QLED. It is a 13.3-inch display with a touchscreen and Active Pen support.

Ports and Speakers

The pretty screen combines with stronger speakers and Smart AMP sound. If you desire to keep your audio more private, you can accomplish that with the 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 features 2 USB-C ports and MicroSD Card Reader.

Pricing and other Information

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is 13.9mm thick, making it the perfect 2-in-1 device.

The device comes in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray, and will be available this quarter starting at $549.99.

