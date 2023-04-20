Samsung may be planning to launch its new F series smartphone in the Indian Market. Recently, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console which hints the smartphone launch is imminent. Also, the listings reveal the key specifications and the design of the Galaxy F54 5G smartphone. Let’s have a look at it.

Design-wise, the Galaxy F54 5G boasts the same design as the Galaxy M54. Furthermore, the listing suggests the Galaxy F54 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device will feature a triple rear camera setup at back with a 108MP main sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro unit. It will feature a 32MP snapper at the front for Selfies. The Galaxy F54’s back camera module is similar to the brand’s latest flagship S23 smartphone.

The Galaxy F54 5G is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1380 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device boots Android 13 based on Samsung’s latest OneUI 5.1 out of the box. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging tech and it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung may launch the Galaxy F54 5G smartphone at the end of April.

