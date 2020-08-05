Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series announced for August 21

Samsung on Wednesday announced its its latest phones, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Scheduled for wide release on August 21, the pre-orders kick off on August 6.

As one might expect, the new phones boast cutting-edge hardware features and run the latest version of Android. And, as we’ve seen with each iteration of the series, the Note 20 models gain new smarts and capabilities.

The two phones closely resemble each other in many of the specifications; however, the Ultra version dials things up a little bit in select spots.

The Galaxy Note 20 line feature 120Hz refresh rates, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor, 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and support for 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

6.7-inch flat Infinity-O Display FHD+ Super AMOLED+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Rear 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras

Front-facing 10-megapixel camera

4300mAh battery with 25W charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

6.9-inch edge Infinity-O Display Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor

12GB RAM

128GB/512GB internal storage

Rear 108-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras

Front-facing 10-megapixel camera

4500mAh battery with 25W charging

Specifications and bullet points are only part of the story as the real details and features aren’t quite as easily expressed. As such, the new phones gain an overhauled Samsung Notes experience with free cloud sync, PDF annotation, nested folder structure, personalized handwriting cleanup, sound recordings time-synced with notes, and sync capabilities for OneNote and Outlook.

Further, the S Pen supports five new gestures, allowing general Android navigation using accessory as a remote control.

On the camera front, the Note 20 series include 8K video capture, multi-track audio including remote mics, manual controls, variable-speed zoom, and the ability to use the new Galaxy Buds Live earbuds as microphones.

Availability

You won’t have to look too hard to find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 as pretty much all major carriers will offer the phone. Moreover, they’ll be offered at retail outlets like Best Buy, Amazon, and others. Pre-orders start on August 6 with wide availability slated for August 21.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ($999.99) will be sold in Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Gray while the Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra ($1,299.99) will have Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White colors.

All pre-orders include a Samsung Credit to spend with on accessories, and also come with four months of YouTube Premium, six months of Spotify Premium, and discounts for Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3.