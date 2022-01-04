The Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup is growing with the addition of the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition). This new edition looks like a standard Galaxy S21, but with some different color options. You can get the S21 FE in Olive, Lavender, White, or Graphite.

The S21 has a 120Hz 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate (in Game Mode) to ensure your games look and respond great.

The Snapdragon 888 is paired with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S21 FE has a 4500mAh battery that is quick charge capable (25W wired and 15W wireless). This means you can get up to 50% more juice in as little as 30 minutes.

Featuring a triple rear camera setup you get, a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Upfront you get a 32MP selfie camera.

The device runs Android 12 with One UI 4 out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is launching on January 11 and will start at $699.99.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Specs

Display

6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X DisplaySuper Smooth 120Hz refresh rate 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode Eye Comfort Shield with AI-based blue light control Security

Optical Fingerprint Dimensions & Weight

74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9mm, 177g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

– F2.2, FOV 123˚12MP Wide Camera

– Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.88MP Telephoto Camera

30x Space Zoom, F2.4

– 32MP Selfie Camera

– F2.2, FOV 81˚ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage Battery 4,500mAh Charging 25W Wired

15W Wireless

Wireless PowerShare OS Android 12 Network 2G GSM,3G WCDMA,4G LTE FDD,4G LTE TDD,4G 4×4 MIMO band,5G Sub6 FDD,5G Sub6 TDD, 5G 4×4 MIMO band Payment Samsung Pay with NFC Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Water Resistance IP68