Most of the Chinese brands such as Redmagic and BBK are unveiling their next-generation flagship smartphones powered with newly launched Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In the race of “This is Our first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Soc”, the South Korean tech giant Samsung will soon be part of it. We are just a few months away from Samsung’s next flagship series smartphones launch- the Galaxy S24 series which will be comprised of Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Ahead of the official launch, Samsung has already started hinting about how the S24 Ultra will be different from others. So far, South Korean media has confirmed that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is going big on AI which means we will get to see lots of AI tricks with Camera features just like Pixel 8 Series, and other AI features. Overall, the S24 Ultra isn’t going to be the upgrade over its predecessor the S23 Ultra. Design-wise, it will remain the same but yes, hardware-wise we will get to see massive upgrades coming.

It’s confirmed by sources that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature Qulacomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In terms of RAM and battery features it might remain same-a 8GB or 12GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. But for storage, rumors are pointing out there will be a whopping 2TB storage for the S24 Ultra.

Speaking of the display, the S24 ultra might retain the same 6.8-inch 3088 x 1440 AMOLED display but reports suggest that this time it will feature a maximum 144Hz refresh rate.

In terms of lenses, you can expect a massive upgrade here with some new sensors and AI cool tricks to make photos even crips and sharp. The 200MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide lens remain unchanged along with that there will be a new 50MP sensor to capture shots with great details. AI is going to be the star of the show with the S24 Ultra. As reports already confirmed the Galaxy S24 Ultra could have built-in artificial intelligence.

Overall, the rumors and reports we have, do not show a big upgrade from the predecessor the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it will be interesting to see what the Galaxy S24 Ultra brings to stand out from the crowd.