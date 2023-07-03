Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked Renders, Specifications Here’s everything we know so far

Samsung has officially confirmed the latest gen foldable smartphone- the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 (successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4) will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. Ahead of the official launch, lots of rumors and leaks of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 buzzing in the market. The latest leak from the SamMobile, reveals the hands-on images of the upcoming Galaxy Fold 5 smartphone. The leaked renders show the phone’s new rear camera setup and hinge.

So far, the leaked Galaxy Fold 5 hands-on images do have a USB Type C port and a speaker grill at the bottom, three microphones, and a speaker on the top and there doesn’t seem any gap between the two foldable screens. According to the leaks, Samsung is developing a new waterdrop-shaped hinge for its latest iteration of foldable smartphone.

The new generation foldable phones from OPPO, Vivo, Huawei, and Xiaomi came with the same waterdrop-hinge. The major advantage of a waterdrop-shape hinge- it minimizes the crease on the internal screen and removes the gap between two folding screens.

Furthermore, Samsung uses the same triple rear camera setup for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 but changes the LED flash position, now placed on the right side of the camera unit.

The latest news comes from a reliable tipster Ice Universe, he tweeted that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 won’t offer an IP58 dust resistance rating although, he doesn’t clarify what rating it will come with. Moreover, he also tells that the crease will be 15% less visible. That means the crease will still be more visible, in comparison with other foldable smartphone creases like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

According to the leaks, the foldable will feature a 7.6-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz main screen and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, it could feature a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support as well as wireless charging too.

Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will launch later this month alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Watch 6 series, and Tab S9 series. But the firm didn’t reveal the exact launch timeframe, it’s better to wait for the official news before we take these rumors into consideration.