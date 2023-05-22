Samsung introduced its new Galaxy A14 entry-level smartphone

Samsung’s latest entry-level Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone hits the Indian markets. Samsung has already launched the A14 5G in India recently and now the A14 4G goes official. The brand’s new entry-level smartphone comes with decent features at an affordable price tag. Have a look at the detailed specs and price of the A14 smartphone.

The new Galaxy A14 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The smartphone houses a 50MP primary camera paired with a 5MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP macro camera.

Powering the smartphone by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 850 chipset paired with eight cortex-A55 cores, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD card. It boots Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone houses a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A14 offers in three beautiful color options- Silver, LightGreen, and Black. The smartphone kicks off at ₹13,999 (~$168) and is now available through Amazon, Samsung’s website, and other retailers.