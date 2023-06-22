Samsung is launching its new Galaxy M34 5G smartphone soon

Samsung used to launch its mid-range smartphones under the M series. Samsung is all set to launch it’s new Samsung Galaxy M34 mid-range 5G smartphone in the Indian markets soon. The Galaxy M34 5G smartphone’s dedicated teaser page already goes live on Amazon which confirms the availability of the smartphone for India although Samsung doesn’t reveal the exact launch timeframe for the smartphone but it is expected to debut on July 2023 in Indian markets.

Samsung is bringing a successor to the Galaxy M33 5G smartphone which was launched last year. In terms of design, The Galaxy M34 5G has a similar side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button and volume rockers as the Galaxy M33 5G. Furthermore, the teaser reveals the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup at the back.

Latest leaks and rumors suggest that the Galaxy M34 5G smartphone will feature very similar specifications to the Galaxy A34 smartphone. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimesity 1080 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and at the back, it will feature a 48MP primary lens paired with 8MP ultrawide shooter and 5MP macro lens. The smartphone will likely house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging tech.

Speaking about pricing, the phone is expected to fall under Rs 20,000 and will likely launch in July month in India. The Galaxy M34 5G will be sold via Amazon and Samsung India online and offline stores.