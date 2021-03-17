Samsung on Wednesday announced a handful of new models for its Galaxy A series of phones. Indeed, the handset maker revealed the details for the forthcoming Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72.

As has long been the case for this line of phones, they’re all about affordable ways of delivering the features that most users want in a device. The 2021 models are no different as Samsung makes a point to highlight the camera experience and displays for the phones.

Advertisements

The trio of new phones are equipped with stereo speakers, two-day batteries, IP67 ratings against dust and water, and external memory card slots. They’re also powered by Android 11 and feature Samsung’s One UI 3.

Galaxy A52 Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A72 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400 6.7-inch 1080 x 2400 90Hz refresh rate 120Hz refresh rate 120Hz refresh rate 64-megapixel quad camera 64-megapixel quad camera 64-megapixel quad camera 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM 6GB/8GB RAM 6GB/8GB RAM 128GB/256GB Storage 128GB/256GB Storage 128GB/256GB Storage 4500mAh battery 4500mAh battery 5000mAh battery 4G LTE 5G 4G LTE

There are plenty of features worth diving into which cannot be identified by a simple bullet point. We recommend checking out Samsung’s announcement to get a feel for the various options in the camera experience or to learn more about the software side of things.

The new Galaxy A Series will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White. Samsung has not specifically detailed the US availability; however, we expect they’ll be offered through prepaid and MVNO carriers.