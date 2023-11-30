2022’s best Android flagship smartphone Samsung Galaxy S22 series finally getting a new UI update. After rolling out in Asia and Europe continentals now Samsung has started rolling out its latest One UI 6 stable updates for Galaxy S22 series devices in the US. Samsung’s last year’s flagship Galaxy S22 series still edges out lots of smartphones launched in 2023 in terms of camera department, battery, and overall performance.

Samsung’s latest One UI 6 based on Android 14 will give the S22 series devices a new fresh look, interesting features, and lots of customizations. According to reports, T-Mobile has already started rolling out the One UI 6 updates to the Galaxy S22 series while AT&T and Verizon haven’t begun but we can expect both will follow suit soon.

One UI 6 brings lots of improvements over the One UI in terms of visual changes, a new notification panel layout, changes quick settings panel, tons of lock screen customizations, and new added features including a new auto blocker setting to secure from malware attacks and improve phone’s security and a new studio video editor app to make your video editing experience easy and quick.

Samsung will gradually roll out the update for US users. If you have any of the Galaxy S22 series devices, you can check for the latest One UI 6 updates on your smartphone at Settings > Software Update > Check for software updates. If the update is available it will show you ready to download, after downloading install it and enjoy the new UI on your smartphone.