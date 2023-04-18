Samsung unveils Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India

Samsung has officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone already made its debut in the Global market in March 2023. The Galaxy M14 5G Indian version comes with a charging speed upgrade as compared to the global version. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1330 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable via Micro-SD card. Software-wise, the device boots Android 13 based on Samsung’s latest OneUI 5.1 out of the box.

For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and 2P macro sensor. There’s a 13MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats. Samsung used Galaxy S23’s camera module design for the Galaxy M14 which looks more premium and attractive.

You’ll get a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD V-shaped display with 90Hz refresh rate support. Samsung packs a big 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M14 5G with a 25W fast charging tech which is up from 15W on the Global variant. But there’s a catch, Samsung hasn’t provided the charger in the box, so you need to buy a fast charger separately.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes in two variant options- the 4GB + 128GB variant starts at ₹13,490 (~$164) and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at ₹14,990 (~$182). Samsung offered three beautiful color options for the Galaxy M14 5G- Berry Blue, Icy Silver, and Smoke Teal. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from April 21 via Samsung’s online store and Amazon India.