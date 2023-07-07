Samsung brings a successor to the Galaxy M33 which was revealed last year- the Galaxy M34 5G has finally launched in Indian markets. It comes with notable improvements over its predecessor and the budget range pricing which makes it a good entry-level option you can look up to. Samsung inherits its own Exynos chipset in the Galaxy M34 5G smartphone which is efficient enough to handle every task you throw at it.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G starts at Rs 16,999 (~205) for the 6/128GB variant while the top 8/128GB variant costs Rs 18,999 (~$230). Samsung offers three color options for the Galaxy M34 5G- Midnight Blue, Waterfall Blue, and Prism Silver. The smartphone will be up for sale from July 16 through Samsung’s website, Amazon, and other retailers.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS support. The main unit is coupled with 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth shooter and it comes with a 13MP selfie camera. Samsung goes with its in-house Exynos chipset for the Galaxy M34 5G. Powering the smartphone by Exynos 1280 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card.

No matter what Samsung phone (flagship/budget range) you buy, one thing you will notice is Samsung is very prompt when comes to software and security updates. Samsung has promised to offer four major OS updates and five years of security updates for the Galaxy M34 5G phone. Yes, you heard right, even the flagship phones do not get that length of software support. The live example is Asus’ recently launched Zenfone 10 (Overview) flagship smartphone, getting only two major OS updates and three years of security updates.

It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery which easily lasts a day-long on a single charge. And you can’t expect a phone from Samsung which supports more than 25W charging speed just like Realme, OPPO, and Xiaomi phone usually comes with 33W or 67W support. The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.