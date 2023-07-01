Samsung launched the Odyssey OLED G9 ultrawide gaming monitor in South Korea following up with the US and some other countries, earlier this year. And now the Odyssey OLED G9 goes official in the Indian markets. It is the first QD-OLED ultrawide gaming monitor from Samsung.

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9 starts at Rs 1,99,999 (~$2,440) and is now available for purchase via Samsung’s online/offline stores and Amazon in India. It comes in two variant options in India- the G93SC and G95SC.

A New Era of OLED Gaming

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 flaunts big a 49-inch QD-OLED panel with Dual QHD (5120 x 1440) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 32:9 aspect ratio. To remind you, The Odyssey OLED G9 was the Innovation Awards honoree at CES 2023. The G9 boasts a 0.03ms response time that offers super smooth visuals and responsive gameplay. The panel supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA Adaptive Sync offers smooth action without disruption and is DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified.

The G9’s big 49-inch panel features a 1800R curvature mesmerizing premium and modern metal finish razor-sharp design. It has RGB lighting on the back side which adds amazing colors to your setup, and gives you full gaming vibes, and with the CoreSync technology, the game’s on-screen colors look more realistic. It has a height-adjustable ergonomic stand which gives you full freedom to adjust the monitor as per your comfort and yes it’s tiltable.

Under the hood, the Odyssey OLED G9 draws power from the advanced Neo Quantum Processor Pro chipset. The processor is optimized to deliver a bright and brilliant quality picture. Connectivity options include built-in WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, Display 1.4 Port, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, micro HDMI 2.1 port, and USB 3.0 Type-A port.

The rest of the features of G9 include Smart Things (IoT Hub), Game bar, Samsung Health, Samsung TV Plus, Alexa, Bixby voice assistant support, In-built two 5W stereo speakers optimized with Adaptive sound pro, Tap sound, Tap view, and wireless dex. The monitor supports all streaming, OTT apps and the Gaming Hub allows you to instant access to top streaming services and favorite consoles.