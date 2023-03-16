Samsung unveils the latest A-series smartphones: Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34

The South Korean tech giant Samsung recently unveiled its most premium flagship Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Now the brand is focusing on its midrange series smartphones. Samsung introduced two new smartphones in the A series- Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. Successor to the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 comes with more improved and upgraded features.

Speaking about design both smartphones have the same flagship design as the S23 smartphone- premium and attractive. The Galaxy A54 has a punch-hole cut-out front camera while the Galaxy A34 boasts a water drop notch. Both devices house a triple rear camera setup and a small LED flash placed next right to the camera setup.

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the Galaxy A54 and A34 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specifications

It’s quite surprising, Samsung chooses its in-house Exynos chipset for the Samsung Galaxy A54. The Galaxy A54 5G smartphone is equipped with an Exynos 1380 processor paired with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based on OneUI 5.1.

You get big real estate on the Galaxy A54 5G which is ideal for gaming, binge-watching, and web surfing. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The device features a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor joined by 12MP ultrawide shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats.

The Galaxy A54 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support of 25W fast charging support. The rest of the highlights of the Galaxy A54 include an IP67 rating water and dust resistance, an In-display fingerprint sensor, and speaker grills tuned with Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes in two variant options- the base 8/128GB variant cost €489 while the 8/256GB model is priced at €539. The smartphone comes in three awesome color options including Lime, Violet, and Graphite. Both the latest Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 smartphones will be up for sale this March.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Specifications

The Galaxy A34 smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. In terms of optics, The device has a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor joined by 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a 13MP punch-hole selfie camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor paired with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone boots Andriod 13 based on OneUI 5.1 out of the box.

The Galaxy A34 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support of 25W fast charging support. Other features of the Galaxy A34 include an In-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speaker grills tuned with Dolby Atmos, an IP67 rating water and dust resistance,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G comes in two variant options- the base 6/128GB variant cost €389 while the 8/256GB model is priced at €459. The smartphone will be available in three awesome color options including Lime, Silver, and Graphite.

Source