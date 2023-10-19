Samsung is setting a trend for its every 2023 smartphone with the “same design for every smartphone”. Just like other A series and S series smartphones, Samsung’s latest A05 entry-level smartphone debuts with the same rear design.

Starting at $210, the Samsung Galaxy A05 is available in a sole 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage option. It comes in three new color options- Black, Light Green, and Violet.

Samsung went with Qualcomm, powering the Galaxy A05 smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno GPU and 6GB of RAM. It boots Android 13 based on Samsung’s signature OneUI 5 out of the box. The device draws a power from massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging tech.

Up front, you are welcome with the stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display that offers great viewing angles. At the back, the A05 has a vertical triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP wide-angle camera. The main unit is joined by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, and a 13MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.