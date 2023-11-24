Samsung’s productivity horse machines– the Galaxy Book notebook’s latest iteration will be getting new features and solid specs upgrades compared to the predecessor. According to the Windows report, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book 4 series will be comprised of Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. All these latest Galaxy Book 4 series notebooks will debut in 2024. However, the exact launch time frame is yet unknown.

Ahead of the launch, the renders and key specifications of the Galaxy Book 4 series devices surfaced online. Speaking about processors, reports revealed that Samsung’s entire Galaxy Book 4 devices will come with Intel processors including Intel’s Core i5 for the Galaxy Book 4 and Core i9 for the Book 4 Ultra.

we can expect small changes in the overall design but there will be no big change with the Galaxy Book 4 devices compared to last year’s devices. The Galaxy Book 4 360 and Book 4 360 Pro will retain the same 360° hinge mechanism for maximum productivity.

As for ports, the Galaxy Book 4 devices will feature the standard I/O ports including an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and one USB 3.2 port. Samsung will pack integrated Intel Arc Graphics for Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Book 4 360 Pro while the Book 4 Ultra variant will come with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce 4070 graphics card under the hood.