Garmin is one of the most popular names in premium and reliable smartwatch manufacturers in the Industry. Garmin’s Forerunner series smartwatch is specially made for adventurers and athletes. Garmin’s Forerunner 945 high-performing smartwatch is now available at a 49% discounted price on Amazon. You can save $355 on the original retail price of $729 so the effective price brings down to $374.

Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch has a solid battery life that can last up to 14 days with light usage on a single charge while with the GPS mode, it lasts up to 10 hours. It comes with advanced health sensors including 24/7 heart rate, Sp02, stress, and sleep cycle monitoring, and offers detailed health insights. Specially designed for athletes, supports over 30 different sports modes and you can even track all your health metrics and sports data via the companion app.

The smartwatch weighs just 50 grams, feels very lightweight in hand and the sturdy and rugged build quality protects it from accidental falls and scratches. You can store up to 500 songs so that you can play them during your workout or training sessions. The smartwatch is fully water and dust-proof rated at 5 ATM offers ingress protection in wet weather conditions.

Hurry up, this is a limited-time deal, if you are looking for a rugged and premium smartwatch then this is a great deal probably you never want to miss out.