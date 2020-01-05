Sengled unveils new smart bulbs, features at CES

Smart lighting company Sengled has added expanded its product lineup for 2020 and is also making things smarter for the new year.

Key among the new products for Sengled is the introduction of a LED Edison Filament Bulb which adds a vintage style to its lineup. As a clear build, it packs a filament visible at a 2100k color temperature which is not only cozy, but warm.

Additionally, candle light bulbs are also coming to Sengled’s portfolio, and they’ll offer up to 16 million color options. The Smart LED E12 Candle Light Bulbs will fit in chandeliers, night lights, and ceiling fans and spruce up otherwise traditional (read: boring and uninspired) lighting.

Also joining the roster this year is a Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring. This is a great way to turn your existing lamps, lights, and appliances into smart ones. Users can remotely control the plug, schedule power on and off, and, of course, monitor the energy consumption.

It’s not just new products for Sengled in early 2020 as the company brings about enhancements to its Smart Hub. The 3rd generation is even more intelligent than ever, supporting over 64 smart lights and accessories. What’s more, it integrates with Apple HomeKit and gives users the option to use Siri in the same way it already supports Alexa and Google Assistant.

Other noteworthy feature enhancements include:

New Light Effects : Six new effects to showcase fun and style, including Festival, Christmas, Color Cycle and more.

: Six new effects to showcase fun and style, including Festival, Christmas, Color Cycle and more. Simplified connection : Seamless setup of Sengled LED bulbs through Amazon Alexa devices, that includes immediate connection as soon as the device is powered on.

: Seamless setup of Sengled LED bulbs through Amazon Alexa devices, that includes immediate connection as soon as the device is powered on. Account Linking : The Sengled app will allow third party link capability, linking Sengled devices to Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT accounts within the app versus opening multiple apps.

: The Sengled app will allow third party link capability, linking Sengled devices to Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT accounts within the app versus opening multiple apps. Scheduling additions: Additions to the scheduling options include a dusk to dawn setting, geofencing that allows the smart bulbs to turn on automatically when the owner comes home and Vacation Mode, which turns bulbs on and off randomly at night while owners are traveling.

Availability and pricing

The Sengled Smart LED Edison Filament Bulb (2-pack) – $30

The Sengled Smart LED E12 Candle Light Bulbs – $25

The Sengled Smart Hub – $30

The Sengled Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring- $20