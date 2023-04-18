Android users and Windows PC users can now share files easily between their devices with Nearby Share Beta for Windows.

The app, launched by Google in 2020 was designed to help users share files across their own devices without hassles. Friends who are close could make use of the file-sharing app.

About three billion active users have enjoyed making use of the app from 2020 to 2023. The number is sure to rise as the need for it grows. At this time, Nearby Share allows content sharing across Android phones, tablets and Chromebooks.

Now that the app has come to Windows as a beta project, users in some regions can add more devices and share files with more friends.

How to use Nearby Share with Windows PC

Simply download the app and install it on your PC. After the installation, you should be able to send files to nearby Android devices, or send files to your PC. That works if your region is included in the Nearby Share beta program.

Nearby Share app works with your Windows PC when open on the desktop or when running in the background. To use it, just drag and drop the photo, video, or document you want to send into the app.

Another way is to select “send with Nearby Share” found in the right-click menu. A list of Android devices will pop up, and you can select the one you want to send files to.

You can also send files from your Android device to your Windows PC. To do that, ensure the app is running on your PC. Next, tap “Share” on the content you want to send, select the PC from the list of the available devices and send.

The manufacturer appreciates your generous contributions that you drop as feedback. This will help them to keep fine-tuning the Nearby Share experience. Nearby Share Beta is available in the U.S and some other regions of the world.