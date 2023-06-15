Shokz has officially launched its OpenComm2 UC, a Zoom Certified bone conduction headset designed for hybrid, in-office, and remote workers.

One of the key features of the OpenComm2 UC is its advanced open-ear design, meticulously engineered to deliver exceptional all-day comfort and sustained situational awareness. Leveraging Shokz’s cutting-edge seventh-generation patented bone conduction technology, this headset ensures crystal-clear audio quality.

With a remarkable 16 hours of talk time, the OpenComm2 UC allows for pairing with two devices simultaneously, facilitating effortless switching for enhanced productivity.

Additionally, the dual noise-canceling boom microphone, now positioned on the right-hand side of the device, offers high-quality call capabilities.

To provide a seamless user experience, Shokz introduces the Shokz Loop110 wireless adapter, available in both USB-C and USB-A formats. This adapter enables users to maintain a consistent connection with their devices, whether they use a Mac or a PC, in the office or at home.

Highlighted features of the OpenComm2 UC headset include:

Lightweight and Comfortable Design : Weighing just 34g, the headset features a soft silicone coating and a flexible wraparound frame, ensuring comfortable wear throughout the day.

Zoom Certified : The OpenComm2 UC is now Zoom Certified, allowing users to control Zoom functions through dedicated headset buttons. Enjoy convenient functionality, silky-smooth calls, and seamless collaboration.

Advanced DSP Noise-Canceling Boom Microphones : Equipped with Clear Voice Capture (CVC) technology, the boom microphones effectively filter vocals, resulting in clearer calls and smoother voice communication even in noisy environments. The adjustable boom mic can be positioned optimally for voice capture and rotated away when not in use.

Effortless Connectivity : The wireless Shokz Loop110 USB-A or USB-C adapter ensures a hassle-free connection to computers, requiring no manual settings.

Bluetooth 5.1 : Establishes a strong and reliable connection with all Bluetooth devices once paired.

Long Battery Life : Enjoy up to 16 hours of talk time or up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. The Quick Charge feature provides up to 2 hours of use with just 5 minutes of charging, making it perfect for professionals on the go.

IP55 Water-Resistant Protection: Designed to withstand various environments, the OpenComm2 UC is IP55 water-resistant, ensuring durability and suitability for activities like biking, working in a cubicle, or being on a construction site.

Starting from June 15, 2023, the Shokz OpenComm2 UC will be available for order exclusively from Shokz.com, priced at $199.95 USD and $269.95 CAD for the black variant.