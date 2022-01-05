Shokz announced their latest premium bone conduction sports headphones, the OpenRun Pro. These open-ear sports headphones use Shokz’s patented PremiumPitch 2.0 technology. This bone conduction technology delivers audio through your cheekbone. According to Shokz, this allows for greater comfort and to hear what is going on around you.

Shokz used to be called AfterShokz. To see bone conduction technology and how works, check out our AfterShokz Trekz Air review.

The OpenRun Pro will also be Shokz’s first headphones to feature their TurboPitch technology. This technology adds two bass enhancers into the transducers, allowing you to experience your music to its fullest.

These headphones were made with athletes in mind and were designed to push as hard as they do. Made from lightweight titanium, Shokz says these headphones will provide a secure fit for all-day comfort.

These headphones are IP55 rated, so they can withstand rainy runs and sweaty conditions. It pairs with your device using Bluetooth 5.1.

The OpenRun Pro has 10 hours of playtime and 10 days of standby time. A quick 5-minute charge will give you an additional 1.5 hours of playtime. A full charge takes about an hour.

You can adjust EQ settings through the new Shokz App, available on the Google Play Store.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones are available now, for $179.95. They only come in black at the moment, but other colors will be announced at a later date.