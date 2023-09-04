Shure is one of the names in the audio industry which is quite famous for audio products. Shure has refreshed its audio portfolio with the launch of Aonic 50 Gen 2 headphones. The brand first announced the Aonic 50 headphones back in 2020 and after three years, the Aonic 50 Gen 2 is back with massive upgrades including advanced noise cancellation, spatial audio, and double the battery life over its predecessor.

At a $349 premium price tag, the Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 offers a rich set of features, premium quality audio, and a best-in-class ergonomics design that ensures maximum comfort. Shure collaborated with Qualcomm for the custom spatialized audio algorithm through Snapdragon sound technology which offers a richer, in-detail sound experience. It has three modes such as movies, music, and podcasts which are tailored to each use case.

The Aonic 50 Gen 2 boasts 50mm dynamic sound drivers and Qualcomm’s full range codecs, including LDAC, SBC, aptX, APTX HD, AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive that deliver studio sound quality. Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 retains the same fold design and materials as its predecessor.

Shure went with hybrid active cancellation tech for Aonic 50 Gen 2 headphones. It offers different noise-blocking modes- Light, Moderate, Max, and MaxAware. A newly added MaxAware mode ensures the perfect balance between eliminating unwanted noise and enhancing audio.

The headphones are configured with the ShurePlus Play app offers a bunch of customizations including control of the EQ, creation of personal presets, switching between different modes, and much more. Furthermore, Shure incorporates beamforming mics with automatic gain control in the Aonic 50 gen 2 for superior call quality.

Coming to the battery, Shure quotes that the headphones last up to 45 hours on a single charge, up from 20 hours on the last gen. It also has quick charge support with just 15 minutes of charge it offers up to 5 hours of listening time. The notable thing is that you also get support for a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB C port for charging and audio.

Open sales for the Aonic 50 Gen 2 will commence on September 2023 although Shure hasn’t revealed the exact sale date. It will be available through Shure’s official website and other authorized sellers.