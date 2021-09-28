Skullcandy has been a longtime player in audio accessories. The company has just announced its latest generation of wireless earbuds with a laundry list of new features. This includes two new wireless earbuds and a new suite of tech from Skullcandy.

Say hello to Skull-IQ

The premier feature of both of these devices is Skull-IQ. This new hands-free technology allows you to interact with your headphones via voice only. Think of it as a mini-Google Assistant built into the Skullcandy earbuds.

This AI tech includes helpful voice commands to control volume, moving tracks, and calling your contacts. Using the hotword phrase of “Hey Skullcandy” you can then use the acceptable commands to follow like: “volume up” “volume down” or “call Mom”.

Skull-IQ is also the first device to have Spotify Tap. This new software integration from Spotify allows you to use similar voice combinations to launch your favorite playlist, podcast, or artist directly from the earbuds.

Grind Fuel

You can’t have a new tech without great hardware to pair it with. The Grind Fuel aims to bring you that with a premium listening experience for $100. Skullcandy packed these new earbuds with a very compelling list of specifications.

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology – Issue simple, hands-free voice commands to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, turn on Stay-Aware Mode, activate device assistant, launch Spotify Tap, and more

Over-the-Air Updates – Update earbuds via the Skullcandy App to add new features for enhanced functionality and to extend the life of the earbuds

Premium Audio Quality – Experience supreme sound thanks to expertly-tuned acoustic drivers, dual noise-reducing microphones for natural and clear call quality, and a noise-isolating fit

Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life – Listen longer with 9 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 31 hours in the charging case

Wireless Charging – Enjoy the convenience of charging without wires

Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability via the Skullcandy App by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio

USB-C Rapid Charging Case – For 10 minutes spent in the case, receive 2 hours of battery life

True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.2

Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used

IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on an adventure without missing a beat

Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology– If an earbud is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app

Push Active

Skullcandy has always kept things budget-friendly as well. If the Grind Fuel is a little much, you can snag the Skullcandy Push Active for $20 less while keeping most of the great new features.

Up to 44 Hours of Battery Life – Listen longer with

10 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 34 hours in the charging case

USB-C Rapid Charging Case – For 10 minutes spent in the case, receive 2 hours of battery life

Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used

Both wireless audio options from Skullcandy are available starting today. The Grind Fuel and the Push active can be purchased from the company’s website direct or numerous other retail outlets.