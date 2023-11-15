In a concerted move to reclaim its position in the action sports community, Skullcandy has launched its limited-edition Acid Snow Camo collection. This vibrant lineup, released on the occasion of Skullcandy’s 20th anniversary, marks a return to the brand’s roots while infusing a fresh, ’90s skate spin.

The Collection: A Fusion of Retro Flair and Modern Tech

The Acid Snow Camo collection is an exclusive offering for boardsport retailers and Skullcandy’s website, featuring three standout products:

Each product embodies the collection’s ethos – a blend of retro aesthetic and cutting-edge technology.

Dime 3

Kilo

Crusher ANC 2

Top Features at a Glance:

Crusher ANC 2 Headphones: Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life Rapid Charge Adjustable Sensory Bass 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology

Dime 3 Earbuds: 20 Hours Total Battery Life IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance Skullcandy Supreme Sound Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology

Kilo Bluetooth Speaker: 24 Hours Battery Life IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming True Wireless Stereo



As is the case when purchasing earbuds and other audio equipment, there are often positives and negatives to consider. Such is the case here with the new designs. Here’s a few pros and cons to keep in mind.

Pros: Unique, eye-catching design. Advanced technology features like Skull-iQ and Tile Finding Technology. Durable and water-resistant products suitable for outdoor use.

Cons: Limited availability may make it hard to purchase. Premium pricing for Crusher ANC 2 Headphones.



Fitting Into the Landscape

The Acid Snow Camo collection stands out for its nostalgic appeal and modern functionality. It’s not just a nod to Skullcandy’s heritage but a clear statement of its ongoing innovation in lifestyle audio. Ideal for action sports enthusiasts and those who appreciate a blend of style and substance in their audio devices.

For more information, visit Skullcandy’s website.