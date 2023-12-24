The Consumer electronics maker brand Slimdesign is all set to unveil an affordable AI-powered body camera-PhoneCam at CES 2024. The Phonecam by Slimdesign is aimed to offer safety in a myriad of situations such as at offices, work, businesses, and houses.

Phonecam is setting a new benchmark in the wearable and body camera market by offering it at an affordable price tag. It’s sleek, lightweight, and easy to install and use compared to the other ones that are quite expensive, larger, and heavier than Phonecam.

It boasts a compact and lightweight design that easily fits in any area of the house or office and offers reliable video monitoring thanks to its AI-enhanced camera lens that captures a maximum of 1080p at 30fps resolution with a 120° field of view.

Slimidesign also embedded a one-button alarm activation in the camera that is capable of streaming video and recording two-way audio. Furthermore, it has companion app support which allows users to enable the recording with just a short press and instantly alerts the emergency contacts with a long press and also provides additional security in critical conditions. With the help of the PhoneCam companion app, you can send and receive alarms and can set and manage emergency contacts; even you can talk to them via video call thanks to the 4G/5G and WiFi connectivity support.







If you want advanced features in the app then you have to opt for the paid subscription which starts at just $3.99 per month otherwise there is also a free plan that leaves you with basic features.

Slimdesign’s Phonecam AI-powered body camera starts at $69 / €69 / £59 and will be available from Q2 2024 through the PhoneCam website.

The firm is also offering a bunch of accessories for the PhoneCam that lets you use it in different areas including a Jacket Clip that costs $39/­ €39/ £35, the car kit/ dashcam mount starts at $29 / €29 / £25, a security cam fixture for permanent home use and doorbell mount retails at $19 / €19 / £15.