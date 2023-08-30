Sonim Technologies Inc. has announced the availability of a new rugged smartphone called XP10 5G. The device is available for sale on T-Mobile in the United States of America. T-Mobile, being America’s largest and fastest 5G network is now geared toward allowing users to get their mission-centric needs on the largest and fastest 5G network in U.S.

The XP10 5G is supercharged with new technology, being the first of its kind in the world of rugged phones. The company is able to get to this level of manufacture through many years of insights.

Why the XP10 5G?

One good thing about the device is that it comes with three years warranty. Another good thing is that users don’t have to worry about wear and tear due to daily use of the smartphone. People who are often engaged in rigorous work daily work enjoy using the XP10 5G.

See Also: Sonim XP6 available exclusively through AT&T

High performance on T-Mobile 5G network

The type of users who benefit mostly from the use of the device are as follows: First responder, workers in hospital, workers in oil and gas fields, transport and logistic workers, restaurant and hospitality professionals, and other more.

Features of Sonim XP10 5G ultra-rugged device

Speed of 5G offers functionality combined with industry leading toughness

Industry-leading warranty: three years comprehensive warranty, keeping replacements costs down, while performance is up

Military-Rated: It meets or exceeds MIL-STD-810H, non-incentive class I, II, and III.

5 inches screen, longer battery life, and easy-access PTT button

50MP primary lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens at the rear. Also, an 8MP front-facing camera for capturing fantastic images

The XP10 has alreading passed the manufacturer’s rigorous 12-point Rugged Performance Standards (RPS) testing, ensuring that it is more rugged than many other rugged smartphones out there. According to Sonim, the smartphone offers a level of toughness rarely seen in devices of its kind.