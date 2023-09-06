Sonos takes four long years to announce the successor to its first Move portable speaker. Sonos is now back with its new Move 2 portable speaker with more massive upgrades over the original. Design-wise, there are no major changes here, it has the same large loudspeaker with more durability and can easily withstand bumps, drops, and rain.

The new addition to the speaker has a touch controls, a dedicated volume slider and forward and backward buttons. The internal speaker of the Move 2 got meaningful upgrades. You get two angled tweeters that provide a stereo sound up from the single tweeter design of the first generation move. There’s a USB C port for charging and connecting other audio equipment.

Sonos Move 2 lasts a day on a single charge which is a significant improvement over the original one- offers just 11 hours of battery life. It supports audio over WiFi as well as Bluetooth. The built-in 2 microphones work with Sonos voice assistant, Alexa, as well as Google. Furthermore, Sonos introduced a new Olive Green color for the Move 2 along with regular White and Black colors. You can easily connect two Move speakers together in stereo and make a whole sound system.

That’s said, the massive upgrades come with a cost, the latest Sonos Move 2 costs $449, up from the $399 it asked for the first-gen model- a straight $50 bump. Along with the speaker, Sonos also bundles the handy ring-shaped wireless charger. Open sales will commence on September 20 via Sonos’ official website and other authorized resellers.