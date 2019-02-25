Sony announces three cinema focused cellphones; the Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus at MWC 2019

Today Sony takes to the stage to launch three cinema focused cellphones including the Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus at Mobile World Congress 2019. All three models come with a cinema-friendly 21:9 aspect ratio.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

What it means to go wide

Most phones these days use an 18:9 or even 19:9 aspect ratio. However, Sony has pushed it even further with this trio of Xperia phones opting for a 21:9 aspect ratio. In other words, they are taller and skinnier than most phones out there these days.

What this means for you is less black bars if you use your phone mainly for watching movies. Most TV shows are shot in 16:9 which was the old standard aspect ratio for phones. However, most movies go even wider and fit newer phones better, but still tend to have small black bars on the top and bottom.

By using a wider 21:9 aspect ratio movies will have even smaller black bars or none at all on the new Xperia line up. Filming on them will also give you that wider more cinematic look to your videos. That might even become useful if you plan to shoot movies with your phone. Not something unheard of as Netflix’s High Flying Bird was shot entirely on iPhones.

Not only does the taller thinner screen make a better fit for movies but it also gives you more space for multitasking in split screen view. The thinner candy bar style design of the phones also make them easier to hold.

Xperia 1

The Xperia 1 is Sony’s newest flagship and it features the world’s first 4K OLED 6.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide display with HDR remastering technology. Combined with Sony’s Bravia X1 for mobile and HDR it ensures your videos will have the best color, clarity, and contrast.

1 of 5

Sony Xperia 1 Specs:

Display: 6.5-inch 21:9 3840 x 1644 CinemaWide 4K OLED HDR

6.5-inch 21:9 3840 x 1644 CinemaWide 4K OLED HDR CPU: Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 64GB + microSD 512GB

64GB + microSD 512GB Rear Camera: 12MP f/1.6 + 12MP f/2.4 + 12MP f/2.4

12MP f/1.6 + 12MP f/2.4 + 12MP f/2.4 Front Camera: 8MP f/2.0

8MP f/2.0 Battery: 3330mAh

3330mAh OS: Android 9 Pie

The triple camera setup on the back includes a standard 26mm lens, a 2X optical zoom 52mm lens, and an ultra-wide 16mm lens. There is an optical electronic hybrid image stabilization on both the standard and zoom lens for sharper photos. Ultra-wide angle lenses don’t typically require any stabilization.

The BIONZ X for mobile cuts down on noise in your phones while the eye autofocus helps the camera focus on the most important part of your subject.

Making good on its cinematic claims the Xperia 1 allows you to shoot in 21:9 4K at 24FPS and choose from eight different expressions to apply to change the color tone. In case you’d rather watch movies than capture them then you’ll be happy to know that Dolby Atmos is on board. With Dolby Atmos enabled audio will flow around you immersing you in your favorite movies.

If you’re a gamer then the Sony didn’t forget about you either. With a special Game Enhancer mode, you’ll be able to block unwanted distractions such as notifications and even capture your gameplay or find tips online.

The Xperia 1 will be available beginning late Spring in the US with no mention of price at the moment. While it comes in Black, Purple, Gray, and White only Black and Purple will be available in the US.

Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus

The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are what Sony is calling its super midrange phones. Both feature the same 21:9 aspect ratio of the X1 but with only a Full HD+ resolution. The Xperia 10 will only have a 6-inch display, however, while the Xperia 10 Plus will include a 6.5-inch display.

Sony Xperia 10 Specs:

Display: 6-inch 21:9

6-inch 21:9 CPU: Snapdragon 630

Snapdragon 630 RAM: 3GB

3GB Storage: 64GB + microSD up to 512GB

64GB + microSD up to 512GB Rear Camera: 13MP f/2.0 + 5MP f/2.4

13MP f/2.0 + 5MP f/2.4 Front Camera: 8MP f/2.0

8MP f/2.0 Battery: 2870mAh

2870mAh OS: Android 9 Pie

Sony Xperia 10 Plus Specs:

CPU: Snapdragon 635

Snapdragon 635 RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB + microSD up to 512GB

64GB + microSD up to 512GB Rear Camera: 12MP f/1.5 + 8MP f/2.4

12MP f/1.5 + 8MP f/2.4 Front Camera: 8MP f/2.0

8MP f/2.0 Battery: 3000mAh

3000mAh OS: Android 9 Pie

The front and rear cameras on both models support SteadyShot to prevent your videos from being blurry. You’ll also be able to shoot 4K video in 21:9 just like with the Xperia 1 with the rear cameras. However, only the Xperia 10 Plus includes a second camera with 2x optical zoom. At least both will have the ability to take photos with a bokeh effect.

The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will both support high-resolution audio including LDAC for the best wireless quality. With the use of Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine compressed audio files will also be upscaled for better quality. When it comes to security there is an always-on fingerprint scanner on both models housed in the power button on the side.

The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will be available will be available starting March 18 2019. The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus come in Black, Silver, Navy, and Pink with an exclusive Gold color for the Xperia 10 Plus. However, only Black and Silver will be available in the US. The Xperia 10 will set you back $349.99 while the Xperia 10 Plus will run you $429.99.

As a special deal with Verizon, you’ll be able to get a $250 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon and activate your Sony Xperia 10 or Xperia 10 Plus.