Sony at CES 2020: An 85-inch 8K, a 48-inch 4K OLED, and Android TV

Sony has unveiled its first TVs of the new year, and among them is a gigantic 8K LCD unit and a 48-inch 4K OLED unit. And there’s also a bunch of stuff that fits in between, too. Here’s a quick look at what’s in store for Sony TVs in 2020.

Z8H (75″, 85″)

Starting at the top of the lineup we find the Z8H which will be available in 75-inch and 85-inch sizes. Touting a mindbogglingly high 7,680-by-4,320 (8K) resolution, it promises incredibly deep blacks, sharp images, and support for Dolby Vision/Atmos.

An “Ambient Optimization” feature promises to optimize the picture and sound quality based on where the viewer is sitting and the lighting in the room.

Other notable details include CalMAN auto-calibration software and a Netflix Calibrated Mode which preserves the vision that was intended by those who create Netflix original content.

Even though it’s a TV, the experience isn’t just about what’s seen. Indeed, a new feature makes it so that the entire frame of the Z8H is used as a tweeter. This vibrates the frame of the TV to emit audio that appears to come directly from the screen.

A Sound-From-Picture Reality feature also tries to align sound to objects, making things feel even more real and to provide a sense of space.

Like others in its portfolio, the Z8H runs Android TV with Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and built-in Chromecast. Sony does put its own interface menus and voice controls on top.

As one might expect from a bleeding-edge TV, it can be controlled by Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Home devices. Moreover, they can be connected to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit-supported speakers or accessories.

The idea of an 85-inch TV is appealing on its own, but when you add in an Android TV experience it gets even better. Then, topping it off with 8K resolution and support for all sorts of wonderful voice assistance? Does it get any better?

Master Series A9S (48″)

The new Master Series A9S comes in at 48-inches, which is the smallest OLED 4K TV from Sony. It utilizes X-Motion Clarity for a high refresh rate and clearer image during fast-moving scenes and gaming while TRILUMINOS tech and the X1 processor produce colors that are more natural and precise.

This one also runs Android TV with support for Amazon Alexa, AirPlay 2, and Apple HomeKit. Rounding things out are Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, X-Motion Clarity, and Ambient Optimization.

A8H OLED (55″, 65″)

Utilizes Picture Processor X1 Ultimate to provide crisp, high-contrast and true-to-life picture

Offers Pixel Contrast Booster, which enriches colors at high brightness

X-Motion Clarity technology will now be available for OLED, refining action on the screen in real time with brighter and clearer picture than ever before

Two subwoofers improve and enhance Acoustic Surface Audio

Now supports Dolby Atmos, in addition to Dolby Vision

New Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any customer environment

TRILUMINOS Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room

Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV

Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent

X950H 4K LED (49″, 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″)

Offers Sony’s best-ever picture and sound quality for 4K LED TVs

LED TVs Utilizes Picture Processor X1 Ultimate to provide crisp, high contrast

Full Array LED brings more realistic peaks of brightness, more accurate shadow detail and deeper blacks than standard LED TVs

X-Wide Angle technology, which provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness, will be expanded to 55″ and 65″ for this model

Features improved Acoustic Multi-Audio, Sound-from-Picture Reality concept with bi-amp system, which controls main speaker and invisible tweeter separately, and X-Balanced Speaker, a new shaped speaker unit that pairs slim design with sound clarity

Flush Surface design offers sleek, bezel-less look

New Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

TRILUMINOS Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Features hands-free capabilities

Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV

Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent

X900H 4K LED (55″, 65″, 75″, 85″)

New mid-range Full Array LED model

Offers Acoustic Multi-Audio with X-Balanced Speaker

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Diamond cut bezel for slim design

TRILUMINOS Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room

Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV

Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent

4K 120fps compatible

120fps compatible NEXTGEN TV compatible

Availability

Sony has not detailed pricing or availability for its new TVs but we suspect we’ll learn more in the coming weeks.