Sony at CES 2020: An 85-inch 8K, a 48-inch 4K OLED, and Android TV

Sony has unveiled its first TVs of the new year, and among them is a gigantic 8K LCD unit and a 48-inch 4K OLED unit. And there’s also a bunch of stuff that fits in between, too. Here’s a quick look at what’s in store for Sony TVs in 2020.
Z8H (75″, 85″)
Starting at the top of the lineup we find the Z8H which will be available in 75-inch and 85-inch sizes. Touting a mindbogglingly high 7,680-by-4,320 (8K) resolution, it promises incredibly deep blacks, sharp images, and support for Dolby Vision/Atmos.
An “Ambient Optimization” feature promises to optimize the picture and sound quality based on where the viewer is sitting and the lighting in the room.
Other notable details include CalMAN auto-calibration software and a Netflix Calibrated Mode which preserves the vision that was intended by those who create Netflix original content.
Even though it’s a TV, the experience isn’t just about what’s seen. Indeed, a new feature makes it so that the entire frame of the Z8H is used as a tweeter. This vibrates the frame of the TV to emit audio that appears to come directly from the screen.
A Sound-From-Picture Reality feature also tries to align sound to objects, making things feel even more real and to provide a sense of space.
Like others in its portfolio, the Z8H runs Android TV with Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and built-in Chromecast. Sony does put its own interface menus and voice controls on top.
As one might expect from a bleeding-edge TV, it can be controlled by Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Home devices. Moreover, they can be connected to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit-supported speakers or accessories.
The idea of an 85-inch TV is appealing on its own, but when you add in an Android TV experience it gets even better. Then, topping it off with 8K resolution and support for all sorts of wonderful voice assistance? Does it get any better?
Master Series A9S (48″)
The new Master Series A9S comes in at 48-inches, which is the smallest OLED 4K TV from Sony. It utilizes X-Motion Clarity for a high refresh rate and clearer image during fast-moving scenes and gaming while TRILUMINOS tech and the X1 processor produce colors that are more natural and precise.
This one also runs Android TV with support for Amazon Alexa, AirPlay 2, and Apple HomeKit. Rounding things out are Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, X-Motion Clarity, and Ambient Optimization.
A8H OLED (55″, 65″)
- Utilizes Picture Processor X1 Ultimate to provide crisp, high-contrast and true-to-life picture
- Offers Pixel Contrast Booster, which enriches colors at high brightness
- X-Motion Clarity technology will now be available for OLED, refining action on the screen in real time with brighter and clearer picture than ever before
- Two subwoofers improve and enhance Acoustic Surface Audio
- Now supports Dolby Atmos, in addition to Dolby Vision
- New Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any customer environment
- TRILUMINOS Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room
- Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices
- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit
- Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV
- Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent
X950H 4K LED (49″, 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″)
- Offers Sony’s best-ever picture and sound quality for 4K LED TVs
- Utilizes Picture Processor X1 Ultimate to provide crisp, high contrast
- Full Array LED brings more realistic peaks of brightness, more accurate shadow detail and deeper blacks than standard LED TVs
- X-Wide Angle technology, which provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness, will be expanded to 55″ and 65″ for this model
- Features improved Acoustic Multi-Audio, Sound-from-Picture Reality concept with bi-amp system, which controls main speaker and invisible tweeter separately, and X-Balanced Speaker, a new shaped speaker unit that pairs slim design with sound clarity
- Flush Surface design offers sleek, bezel-less look
- New Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment
- TRILUMINOS Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
- Features hands-free capabilities
- Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices
- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit
- Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV
- Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent
X900H 4K LED (55″, 65″, 75″, 85″)
- New mid-range Full Array LED model
- Offers Acoustic Multi-Audio with X-Balanced Speaker
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
- Diamond cut bezel for slim design
- TRILUMINOS Display reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room
- Works with Smart Speakers, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices
- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit
- Quick access to an array of content and services with Android TV
- Custom Mode, along with Sony’s other calibrated viewing modes, provides various viewing options to suit customers’ tastes while faithfully preserving the creator’s intent
- 4K 120fps compatible
- NEXTGEN TV compatible
Availability
Sony has not detailed pricing or availability for its new TVs but we suspect we’ll learn more in the coming weeks.