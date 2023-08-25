The division of Sony responsible for PlayStation is buying high-end headphones manufacturer, Audeze. The news was reported by BusinessWire, clarifying that the deal will strengthen Sony Interactive Entertainment’s effort to improve on its drive toward innovation when it comes to audio offerings in PlayStation games.

Audeze is also reported to continue working as it does, and operating independently. It will continue manufacturing products for multiple platforms as it usually does. However, Sony highlighted that Audeze will henceforth benefit from being a part of PlayStation ecosystem. It is expected that terms of the acquisition will be made public later.

Audeze headphones deliver outstanding sound

According to Sony, Audeze’s headphones are part of the best out there on the market. They make use of original technologies and unique planar magnetic drivers to deliver exceptional sound experience for end users. Recording professionals and other customers have been benefiting from the use of these headphones for years.

New tech coming to the headsets

These headphones will be means of exploring hew technology developments – one is called PlayStation Link. The Link brings low latency and lossless audio to the fore when used with the PS5 and other PlayStation devices.

The latest partnership between Sony and Audeze will greatly aid the continuous mission of the latter to deliver best-in-class headphones for use by recording professionals. Surely, other enthusiasts around the world will also benefit. Mostly, audiophiles and gamers will benefit a lot from this new development.

The future of headsets

Sony is taking PlayStation audio experiences to the next level. Both are determined to build on the great strides already made with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech and Pulse 3D wireless headset. Since Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, this acquisition will turn out a success, as both firms’ experts have expressed.