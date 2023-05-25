Sony unveiled a new Q game-steaming handheld

Sony has officially confirmed that it will be launching its new PlayStation handheld later this year in the market, though Sony hasn’t revealed the exact launch timeframe yet. The latest gaming handheld which Sony called a Project Q was announced at a PlayStation event. Sony did not reveal any pricing details of its upcoming gaming console.

During the PlayStation Showcase, “We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi”, said Jim Ryan CEO of PlayStation. You will only be able to play PS5 games that are installed on the PS5 console itself means you are only limited to the games which are available on PS5 so you wouldn’t be able to stream games from Steam deck or cloud gaming. 

Furthermore, Sony’s Project Q gaming handheld will feature an 8-inch LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. The display is attached to a DualSense controller with adaptive triggers on both sides.   

Alongside Project Q, Sony also introduced its new wireless earbuds. The earbuds will come with Sony’s newly developed “wireless technology” which offers lossless audio on PS5 and PC. Sony will share soon more details about the earbuds and Project Q.

