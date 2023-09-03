Sony refreshed its renowned camera-centric Xperia series smartphones with the launch of the Sony Xperia 5 V at IFA 2023. Sony’s new star boasts powerful camera hardware and comes with notable improvements in terms of processor, camera, and battery over its predecessor. Let’s delve into the details.

Sony Xperia 5 V starts at €999 ($1,084) in Europe and ­£849 (~$1,076) in the UK. Although, Sony hasn’t confirmed the pricing and availability details for the US markets yet. It comes in three beautiful color options- Platinum Silver, Black, and Blue.

Also, Sony hasn’t confirmed the actual sale date yet but we expect the Xperia 5 V to be available in the UK, Europe, the US, and Asian markets.

Let’s start with the lenses, you get a dual rear camera setup in Sony’s brand new Xperia 5 V smartphone, featuring a 52MP Exmor T primary camera (1/1.35-inch) with an effective 48MP resolution and OIS (optical Image Stabilization) support. The main unit is paired with a 12MP ultrawide camera. It’s quite surprising, there isn’t a dedicated zoom lens here instead you get a 2x digital zoom through the main camera. On the front, it has a 12MP 1/1.29-inch snapper for selfies and video chats.

Sony offers a variety of professional camera features in the Xperia 5 V including the S-Cinetone color profile, creative look color filter modes, and whole much more.

Powering the Xperia 5 V with Qualcomm’s latest Sna[dragon 8 Gen 2 chipset based on a 4nm process coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 13 out of the box. The only quibble is software support, Sony promises to offer only two major OS updates and no word on Security patches, despite the device being one of the brand’s best flagship smartphones.

Design-wise, there are no changes here. The Xperia 5V boasts the same design and even build quality as its predecessor. However, you get the glass back with the Xperia 5V which is a new addition.

The Xperia 5 V flaunts a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 layer on top to protect it from accidental falls and scratches. Sony offers IP68 ingress protection against water and dust.

It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for only 30W fast wired charging tech which is disappointing and 18W wireless charging tech.

The rest of the highlights of the Xperia 5 V include dual stereo speakers with LDAC codec support, 360° Reality Audio capabilities, Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, One-year free streaming on Bravia Core, Sony’s video creator app, and a dedicated shutter button.