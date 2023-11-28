Sony has expanded its gaming headset portfolio with the launch of its new INZONE H5 wireless gaming headset. Sony’s new truly made-for-gamers gaming headset, made in collaboration with the popular esports team Fnatic.

The INZONE H5 boasts an ergonomic design with soft-fit ear pads ensuring maximum comfort during long gaming sessions. It’s bi-directional powered by AI microphones with noise reduction support captures a crystal clear voice while in-game discussions.

It has support for low-latency and 2.4GHz fastest wireless connection through a USB dongle delivering an uninterrupted gaming experience. The headset offers up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge and it also has quick charge support with just 10 minutes of charging, it offers 3 hours of playback time.

Furthermore, Sony packs 40mm sound drivers that offer an immersive sound experience with detailed highs, lows, and mids and a 360° spatial 3D sound unlocks next-level sound experience while gaming. The closed-type INZONE H5 gaming headset with a soft head strap weighs just 260 grams and feels lightweight and comfortable.

Speaking about pricing, the Sony INZONE H5 retails at Rs 15,990 ($191) and comes in Black and White color options. It will be available for purchase through Sony’s online store and Amazon from November 30.