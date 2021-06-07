One of Stadia’s biggest benefits, when it was first shown off, was the ability to play on any screen. Unfortunately, Stadia has yet to live up to that promise. When it first launched we were limited to a handful of devices, but over time that list of devices has grown.

Today, Google announced one more place you’ll be able to play Stadia, and this could be the biggest one yet. Literally, this could be the biggest one, because it’s finally coming to Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV devices on June 23, 2021. Check the list below to see if your TV or set-top box is on the list of officially supported Android TV devices.

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense® Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia® Shield TV

Nvidia® Shield TV Pro

Onn™ FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips® 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi® MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

The most notable devices on the list, besides the $50 Chromecast with Google TV, are the Nvidia Shield TV boxes and the popular Xiaomi Mi Box 3 and Mi Box 4. Honestly, this should have been a no-brainer from the beginning, and how Stadia launched without support for Google’s TV platform is beyond me. Even worse, is the replacement for the Chromecast Ultra, the Chromecast with Google TV, didn’t even ship with Stadia support. It’s taken nearly eight months to add the feature.

If you don’t see your Android TV device listed above, there is still a chance you might be able to play Stadia on it. Much like the Stadia app on phones, there will be a way to enable experimental support on devices that are not officially certified.

To get started, just download and install the Stadia app from the Google Play Store on your Android TV or Chromecast with Google TV. Afterward, you’ll be able to launch and play games with either the Stadia controller or a supported third-party Bluetooth controller.

Finally, you’ll be able to play Stadia on your Android TV and it won’t even require Stadia’s proprietary controller to do so.