SteelSeries, known mainly for fusing gaming and culture, has released a special-edition Arctis Nova 7X and 7P headphones to redefine the gaming lifestyle. With this release, fans can get their fresh color spin on the award-winning line of wireless headphones. According to SteelSeries, this is the future of gaming audio.

Why Arctis Nova 7X and 7P are important

This special edition features High Fidelity audio delivering unparalleled sound purity, and immersive 360 Spatial Audio for immersive soundscape. Further, it delivers Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless freedom, and a fully retractable AI-powered noise-canceling.

These Nova products are compatible with mobile devices such as PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. They are the perfect choice for avid gamers and music lovers. Even business professionals will find them very beneficial.

Key features

These important specifications include the following:

Almighty Audio – listen to two audio streams at once with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth

USB-C – Swap between PC, Mac, PlayStation

Powerful battery power – The battery lasts for about 38 hours. It comes with a fast charge function

ClearCast Gen 2 mic – This allows the cleaning up of both incoming and outgoing audio in team chat

ComfortMax System – Delivers 4 points of adjustable with AirWeave Memory Foam

The new features in the Arctis Nova 7 headphones give assurance that the future of gaming audio is here. Furthermore, it stands poised to be showered with more accolades than the previous SteelSeries Arctis 7, which is until now the most awarded headset of all time.

Price & availability of Nova 7X and 7P

Both products are available at SteelSeries website, and also at retailers worldwide. The following price applies to each of the headphones:

Arctis Nova 7P wireless (PlayStation) – US $179.99

Arctis Nova 7X wireless (Xbox) – US $179.99

Nova Booster packs – US $34.99

SteelSeries Sonar Audio Suite (Download free)

If you’re interested, you may also check for some Nova 7 White digital assets here .